VT Green Castle Reserve is a Vermont indoor cannabis cultivator that sprang up from the labor of love of a young entrepreneur and three retired engineers in June 2022. Together we built a state-of-the-art indoor grow facility that produces some of the best flower in our state. Because the state of VT has no shortage of cannabis cultivators, we decided to purchase the neighboring property to open our retail store, Castle Cannabis, where we sell our premium flower deli style. Our store opened in October 2024 and has been growing ever since! Castle Cannabis is located on busy Route 15 in Johnson VT, equal distance to ski resorts, Stowe and Smugglers Notch, with each only 20 minutes away. We showcase both resorts with a building mural on the front of our store. The store property was previously owned by two Antique dealers that were beloved in the community for 30 years and while they are missed, the community has embraced Castle Cannabis as an agricultural and retail oasis. The renovations to the old barn are historic and to pay homage to the building’s antique history, we purchased dozens of pieces from the old owners to adorn the inside. With a Castle theme, the antiques give the store rustic energy that envelops the shopper. Our deli has over 20 strains of flower and pre-rolls of various prices and we feature much of our own premium products with prices that can’t be matched anywhere, making Castle Cannabis a retail destination in the area. Come visit Castle Cannabis today, where craft is “KING”!