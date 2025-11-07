Ratings and reviews of Castle Cannabis
(6 reviews)
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
b........1
November 7, 2025
Castle cannibus has some hot pot let me tell ya!! The gasoline lollipop, cobra chai,but blueberry is my favorite!! The best around, and the cheapest!!
Dispensary response:
Check out the Sub Zero or Detroit Muscle next time you're in! Thank you for stopping by!
November 16, 2025
s........r
November 6, 2025
Great place to go and a great environment. I would recommend this to anyone.
Dispensary response:
This is amazing! Thank you!
November 16, 2025
b........e
November 4, 2025
What really stands out about Green Castle Cannabis is that it’s built on a family-owned homestead. — a place that’s been passed down through generations and continues to thrive through that same family’s vision. That lineage gives the brand a sense of heritage and authenticity. Going into Green Castle, you feel like you’re entering something regal and time-tested — a modern craft grow but one rooted in family and place. The attention to detail in the flower, the strain selection, the trimming and curing — it’s all elevated because the business feels personal, like it’s stewarded by the folks whose ancestors stepped into that soil. It doesn’t feel corporate; it feels like you’re invited into the family domain, and that makes it special.
Dispensary response:
Your kind words are appreciated!
November 16, 2025
k........n
November 4, 2025
Welcoming atmosphere and vast selection of goodies
Dispensary response:
Thank you we greatly appreciate it!
November 16, 2025
g........e
November 4, 2025
This place is a nice little spot. Bigger than most dispensaries around here. They have a huge flower selection. One of the biggest deli style pre roll selections. Their in house strains are incredible! The Triple Burger, Sub Zero and Detroit Muscle are fantastic! All hitting high grades on look, nose, palate and smoke.
Dispensary response:
We strive to have the best flower around! Craft is King!
November 16, 2025
j........e
November 4, 2025
This store is a goldmine! Really great flower and really well informed staff. Huge selection of everything and easy to find and get in and out of. If your looking for selection with an experience, visit Castle Cannabis.
Dispensary response:
Thank you!! All roads lead to the Castle!
November 16, 2025