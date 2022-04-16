Review Highlights “I was pleased to discover that this place had opened only a few blocks from my house.” in 2 reviews “The staff is super friendly and attentive, especially sam and angie.” in 3 reviews “DAVID was thee most helpful and knowledgeable budtender!” in 4 reviews Location & Hours Map 5227 2nd St Long Beach, CA 90803 Mon 9:00 AM - 9:30 PM Tue 9:00 AM - 9:30 PM Wed 9:00 AM - 9:30 PM Thu 9:00 AM - 9:30 PM Fri 9:00 AM - 9:30 PM Sat 9:00 AM - 9:30 PM Open now Sun 9:00 AM - 9:30 PM Edit business info Amenities and More Bike Parking Masks required Staff wears masks Accepts Credit Cards Street Parking Wheelchair Accessible Help Improve Yelp Does this business have EV charging stations available? About the Business Catalyst Cannabis Belmont is a locally owned and operated cannabis dispensary operating out of Long Beach, CA and serving the surrounding areas. We specialize in vape cartridges, THC products, CBD products and more We take great pride in the quality of our work and our exceptional custo… Ask the Community Ask a question Q: You guys carry the new west coast cure vape pens? A: No answers yet. Answer this question Recommended Reviews Your trust is our top concern, so businesses can't pay to alter or remove their reviews. Learn more. Search within reviews Search within reviews Yelp Sort Ian B. Kapolei, HI 9369 4/16/2022 This is a review done in contemplation and reflection of what is happening in todays market, and that we should love people that show love. It's all my opinion and my opinion is showin love. I've had the opportunity to see catalyst and the two stores that I'm familiar with grow and sustain the community around me through Covid with the cannabis and medicine they needed with love. Through the kindness commitment and love of the owners and community patrons of Catalyst, Anna and Elliot as well as their supporters, friends and investors to provide the community with the nutrition that they need. These individuals have made a commitment to do what is right by providing services for the people in the form of a variety of medicines and nutrition for people to enjoy to open their minds, hearts and spirits in a time of great trial. I wax poetic because it is heroic to take on these advocacy's for people when others will not. I want to thank catalyst and its community for the upright expression of cannabis in it's sacred stewardship to allow it to support, heal and help the people at prices that are reasonable, orientated towards the community, and well-being of not only the community , also the plant itself and all those involved with it. I appreciate and leave this review of Catalyst as a culture and a movement because I see the love that is there and what they are doing for the community and each other. for me love is an expression of the sacred and I feel that this plant is sacred because of the love that it holds and it shares. So I invite you to invest in cannabis at Catalyst and with the people that they express and share their same morals, values and love. Short story Buy your weed here. It's good vibes. This will be the first of many post appreciating these beautiful spirits. I'm gonna use my voice to show love. I invite you to do the same. In this I would like to give a review on each individual that have helped me since I have known them each and have become friends with them in my opinion and in my way and would like to share my love of them and appreciation of them with you. Bless bless so much love and success.