Catalyst Cannabis Dispensary Hawthorne Catalyst Cannabis is now serving the Hawthorne area! Catalyst Cannabis leads and operates over 30 legal cannabis retail locations across California. Customers Preferred Cannabis Dispensary in Hawthorne Conveniently located off the 405 Freeway with convenient parking and various local restaurants nearby. We proudly serve the surrounding areas of El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, Inglewood, LAX, Gardena, Lawndale, Westmont and Marina Del Rey! We Carry All The Top Cannabis Brands You can find your favorite Top Cannabis brands here: STIIIZY, Fig Farms, Alien Labs, Connected, Wyld, Coastal Sun, Maven, PlugPlay, and many more! Our main goal at Catalyst Cannabis is to put the people first; we do so by continuing to uplift and support the best brands in the industry while continuously bringing our customers “Fire Weed at Fire Prices”! #WEEDFORTHEPEOPLE