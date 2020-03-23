Catalyst - Patterson
100 W Las Palmas Ave Suite H, Patterson, CA
License C10-0000058-LIC
Hours and Info (PT)
sunday
10am - 9pm
monday
10am - 9pm
tuesday
10am - 9pm
wednesday
10am - 9pm
thursday
10am - 9pm
friday
10am - 9pm
saturday
10am - 9pm
3 Reviews of Catalyst - Patterson
S........e
March 23, 2020
such a beautiful shop!! I love the set up and design here and the staff is amazing! Really nice atmosphere and a great selection of products :) You guys are awesome!!
S........5
August 16, 2019
I think the staff were helpful they are brand new so give them sometime to get the hang of it.
d........d
June 8, 2019
I want nothing but the best club experience, this would include the following: Music, a welcoming first impression outsde as well as inside, Friendly staff Which this place has scored a 9 out 10. The experience - I will have to give a 6 ot If I were to increase buesiness I would have music thoughout the business. Water fall smal or large, Better seats and a tv to watch. Games or something to look at. Water cups for these hot days, Even free candy. Your new to the area and want people to come by and be curious. Once you enter the Club its very cold and feels like jail. Sorry but I have been to over 70 cannabis clubs from SF to Santa Cruz, Modesto and LA. Change it up and make it more like the living room comfort. Nothing exensive. Plants and UFC fights playing. this would be the dream club. Good luck. and Yes I will return because I always support local business.