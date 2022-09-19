This is getting old. I have been a loyal customer for years. Yesterday I drove up and got a cart. When I got home I found out I paid for a full gram but only got a half in the bag. Had to drive back up and wait again. Told them what happened. They laughed like it was funny. Not like Oh sorry we made a mistake, sorry you had to drive all the way back up here. This has happened before. And of course no offer for anything for wasting my time on your mistake. Lame customer service.