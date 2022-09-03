This dispensary embodies everything about Cave Creek and Mary Jane. It may seem small, but this dispensary is the best one I have ever been to. Not because it is in my hometown, but because it packs a punch with it's awesome products! Walking in, there's no pressure, even though the space may feel small. Once you're in the store, you feel welcome by the supportive and fast-acting staff, who help you find the product you need. They are sympathetic, and want to help in any way they can. If you have the opportunity to go there, pick up some of their Jenny's. You will thank me later!