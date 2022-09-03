242 Reviews of Cave Creek Cannabis (Med/Rec)
l........z
September 3, 2022
This is getting old. I have been a loyal customer for years. Yesterday I drove up and got a cart. When I got home I found out I paid for a full gram but only got a half in the bag. Had to drive back up and wait again. Told them what happened. They laughed like it was funny. Not like Oh sorry we made a mistake, sorry you had to drive all the way back up here. This has happened before. And of course no offer for anything for wasting my time on your mistake. Lame customer service.
T........e
July 11, 2022
Fire products and great staff! Damion was helpful and great conversation:)
N........7
April 26, 2022
I come here all the time because it is the closest to my house. But they have very good service and really low wait times (depending on the day and time of day). Usually I don't even wait in a line. Also leafly says they're medical only, but they aren't anymore. My med card recently expired so I went to recreational.
S........2
January 17, 2021
Great service and staff. Helped me find what I needed. Definitely coming back.
s........7
December 19, 2020
Amazing Dispensary and staff!!!
M........3
November 18, 2020
Budtender was nice and knowledgeable! Was offered a sparkling water while I waited! Cannabis was exactly what the tender recommended.
J........3
September 29, 2020
Fast and excellent service always good prices
c........3
September 10, 2020
Well my wedding cake was awesome!! Boom cathy123!!
B........0
May 11, 2020
With all that’s going on with Covid-19, Cave Creek Cannabis is the only dispensary I truly feel safe going to. They are doing curbside only. And like always they are caring, kind, and amazing!! Love you all!! Thank you for continuing to take care of us!
Z........1
May 2, 2020
Love the friendly staff and their organized system while we’re going through these current times
B........7
May 1, 2020
RSO 5 grams for $100 can't beat that. They're not tested yet but soon everything will be. The staff is awesome and friendly, glad I could place an order over the phone!
A........z
May 1, 2020
Everyone that works there is awesome!!
M........9
April 25, 2020
I unfortunately wasn't able to go inside because of the Covid19 stuff. But their curbside service was awesome! They have a great setup. My bud tender, Kelly, was very knowledgeable.
L........0
April 15, 2020
People are great! Knowledgeable.
T........t
April 2, 2020
always friendly and educated on all their product. David and all the staff have been so helpful! the whole staff makes you feel welcome. they go above and beyond for their patients.
l........n
March 26, 2020
This dispensary embodies everything about Cave Creek and Mary Jane. It may seem small, but this dispensary is the best one I have ever been to. Not because it is in my hometown, but because it packs a punch with it's awesome products! Walking in, there's no pressure, even though the space may feel small. Once you're in the store, you feel welcome by the supportive and fast-acting staff, who help you find the product you need. They are sympathetic, and want to help in any way they can. If you have the opportunity to go there, pick up some of their Jenny's. You will thank me later!
m........5
March 17, 2020
Willingness to tolerate my "ideosyncrasy"...availability and knowledge of product !
f........3
March 15, 2020
I really loved my first visit very friendly staff and great flower definitely will be going back
G........3
February 18, 2020
Great deals, products & service. Budtenders knew what I wanted when I didnt LOL. definitely will be returning Thanks Guys & Gals
C........y
February 7, 2020
Friendly and knowledgeable staff! Great people. Great local dispensary!
s........6
January 10, 2020
I got some Dr.Who tonight, was actually disappointed with my purchase, and who hates taking meds? 1) really brittle 2) stemmy 3) no pain relief, which was the part that was most upsetting. I truly hoped with it's Indica, I would be good. Idk what to do, it seems slightly useless to try smoking what remains? Staff is great tho, they are fun and remember faces and names and help with picking out meds.
C........5
January 3, 2020
Happy New Year to the best place in AZ. I love coming here. I need certain products for my 2 diseases. They always make sure they have stock for me and I never have to worry, which is very Important! The staff is the nicest and they can explain anything you need. Thank you again!! Paul G
m........x
November 14, 2019
Smaller location but amazing none the less. Loved the deli style flower and how they weigh your flower in front of you. My favorite bud tender is definitely Morgan B! Also, love how they treat DA's, super friendly and kind.
j........1
October 16, 2019
This place is super patient friendly and has quick service.