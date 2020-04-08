Lotus Gold Dispensary by CBD Plus USA - Del City - 29th St
Deals
Happy Hour 2 - 4:20 every day and all day Sunday
Valid 5/5/2019 – 5/6/2020
Deals: *$5 Single Chocolate Square (25mg)*, *$5 Single Gummy (25mg)*, *50% OFF THC Tinctures*, *$5 Pre-Rolls* (limit 1 per), *5 Real OG Pre-Rolls for $20*, *Buy One CBD Tincture Get One 50% OFF*
Limit 1 pre-rolls per customer. Limit 1 tincture per visit. While supplies last. Cannot Combine with any other offers. Valid at any Lotus Gold Dispensary @ CBD Plus USA.
All Products
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower The Sleeper Indica
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sleeper
Strain
$39.99⅛ ounce
$39.99⅛ ounce
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Pre Roll Real OG
from Lotus Gold
6%
THC
70%
CBD
Real OG
Strain
$5.991 gram
$5.991 gram
Flower - Pre-Rolled Cone Hybrid 1g
from Lotus Gold
19%
THC
0%
CBD
$4.271 gram
$4.271 gram
Flower - Pre-Rolled Cone Sativa 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$4.271 gram
$4.271 gram
Flower - Pre-Rolled Cone Indica 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$4.271 gram
$4.271 gram
Pre-Roll - Vice Pack - .5g - Banana Punch
from Ponca City Dispensary
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.99each
$25.99each
Pre-Roll - Vice Pack - .5g - Mango Sapphire
from Ponca City Dispensary
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango Sapphire
Strain
$25.99each
$25.99each
Pre-Roll - Vice Pack - .5g - Mimosa
from Ponca City Dispensary
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$25.99each
$25.99each
Pre-Roll - Vice Pack - .5g - White Widow
from Ponca City Dispensary
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.99each
$25.99each
White Mousse - Concentrate - Lem Chem - Full Spectrum 1g
from White Mousse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lem Chem
Strain
$89.99each
$89.99each
White Mousse - Concentrate - Blue Madness Sugar 1g
from White Mousse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Madness
Strain
$59.99each
$59.99each
Lotus Gold Sugar Wax White Widow
from Lotus Gold
68.2%
THC
4.4%
CBD
$49.991 gram
$49.991 gram
OG Kush Cartridge
from Oklahoma Pure
89%
THC
0%
CBD
$59.991 gram
$59.991 gram
Breathable - .5g THC Wedding Cake RB Pod
from Red Bud Extracts
500mg
THC
0%
CBD
$45.99½ gram
$45.99½ gram
Helix Extracts - Cartridge - Girl Scout Cookie 1g
from Helix Extracts
81.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
$30each
Helix Extracts - Cartridge - Larry OG 1g
from Helix Extracts
83.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
$30each
Helix Extracts - Cartridge - Lemon OG 1g
from Helix Extracts
79.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
$30each
Lotus Gold THC Cartridge Orange Cookie
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$49.991 gram
$49.991 gram
Lotus Gold High Honey
from Lotus Gold
13mg
THC
0%
CBD
$2.5each
$2.5each
Ruby Maes - Edibles - Sour Gummies - Assorted Flavors 100mg 10pc
from Ruby Maes
100mg
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
$20each
Lotus Gold Sugar Wax Tangie
from Lotus Gold
72.5%
THC
0.9%
CBD
$49.991 gram
$49.991 gram
Lotus Gold Level 1 THC Strawberry Lemonade 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
67mg
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
$39.99each
Lotus Gold High Honey Bottle
from Lotus Gold
400mg
THC
0%
CBD
$34.19each
$34.19each
Lotus Gold Level 1 THC Tropical 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
73mg
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
$39.99each
Lotus Gold Level 3 Full Spectrum Tropical 4mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
55mg
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
$19.99each
Tincture - Entourage Effect - Level 2 THC Strawberry Lemonade 30mL
from Meraki Tips - Terpene Infused Crutches - Entourage Effect
183mg
THC
0%
CBD
$69.99each
$69.99each
Lotus Gold Level 3 Full Spectrum All Natural 4mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
55mg
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
$19.99each
Lotus Gold 20mg THC Chocolate 10pcs
from Lotus Gold
200mg
THC
0%
CBD
$29.99each
$29.99each
Ruby Maes - Edibles - Milk Chocolate Coconut 120mg 6pc
from Ruby Maes
120mg
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
$30each
Breathable - Timeless .5g Bubba Kush
from Timeless Select
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
$39.99each
Ruby Maes - Edibles - Milk Chocolate Caramels 120mg 6pc
from Ruby Maes
120mg
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
$30each