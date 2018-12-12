Bakedby420 on August 25, 2019

Bought three pre rolled joints. $8 a piece which is a little high but not bad. First one was a sativa. Started popping when smoked because of the seeds. I broke it open and dug out two more seeds. Second one was Alien something hybrid. After lighting the joint all the weed slipped out the end. Never seen a joint so loosly packed that the weed just slid right out the end once lit before a single hit. They fold the end over instead of twisting them, likely because of how lightly packed they are, I really should have weighed one. Third on was a India which I smoked sooner than expected because of joint number two. 3rd was actually pretty good, but went fast because one hit was a forth of the joint. What I smoked was good, favour and high eye nice, just terrible prerolls.