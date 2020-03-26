Lotus Gold Dispensary by CBD Plus USA - Robinson
Last updated:
Deals
Happy Hour 2 - 4:20 every day and all day Sunday
Valid 5/5/2019 – 5/6/2020
Deals: *$5 Single Chocolate Square (25mg)*, *$5 Single Gummy (25mg)*, *50% OFF THC Tinctures*, *$5 Pre-Rolls* (limit 1 per), *5 Real OG Pre-Rolls for $20*, *Buy One CBD Tincture Get One 50% OFF*
Limit 1 pre-rolls per customer. Limit 1 tincture per visit. While supplies last. Cannot Combine with any other offers. Valid at any Lotus Gold Dispensary @ CBD Plus USA.
All Products
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Pre Roll Real OG
from Lotus Gold
6%
THC
70%
CBD
Real OG
Strain
$5.991 g

Flower - Pre-Roll Gobstopper 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gobstopper
Strain
$14.991 g

Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower The Sleeper Indica
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sleeper
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz

Flower - Pre-Rolled Cone Indica 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$4.271 g

Flower - THC Platinum GG - 1/2oz
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
THC Platinum GG
Strain
$160½ oz

Gorilla Gardens Sativa Pre-Roll - Lemon Skunk 2pk
from Gorilla Gardens MMJ
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$10.39each

Pre-Roll - Vice Pack - .5g - Hindu Glue
from Ponca City Dispensary
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.99each

Pre-Roll - Vice Pack - .5g - White Widow
from Ponca City Dispensary
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.99each

Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Original Glue Pre-Roll
from Lotus Gold
15.8%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$14.991 g

Flower - Pre-Rolled Cone Hybrid 1g
from Lotus Gold
19%
THC
0%
CBD
$4.271 g

White Mousse - Concentrate - Lem Chem - Full Spectrum 1g
from White Mousse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lem Chem
Strain
$89.99each

Xen Moonrock Vanilla
from Xen Xtracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Vanilla Gorilla
Strain
$44.991 g

White Mousse - Concentrate - LSKHM x Hybrid - Sugar 1g
from White Mousse
77%
THC
0%
CBD
LSKxHM x Hybrid
Strain
$59.99each

White Mousse - Concentrate - Blue Madness Sugar 1g
from White Mousse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Madness
Strain
$59.99each

White Mousse - Concentrate - Jinx x OG Gas Pedal - Sugar 1g
from White Mousse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Jinx x OG Gas Pedal
Strain
$59.99each

White Mousse - Concentrate - Blue Madness Budder 1g
from White Mousse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Madness
Strain
$59.99each

White Mousse - Concentrate - Hybrid - Sugar 1g
from White Mousse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$59.99each

Bootlegger THC Shatter Pie Hoe
from Bootlegger
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Pie Hoe
Strain
$49.991 g

Topical - 10mg THC/10mg CBD Lip Balm - Peppermint
from Lotus Gold
10mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$4.99each

Lotus Gold High Honey
from Lotus Gold
13mg
THC
0%
CBD
$2.5each

Breathable - Timeless .5g Trainwreck
from Timeless Select
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each

Breathable - .5g THC Do Si Dos RB Pod
from Red Bud Extracts
500mg
THC
0%
CBD
$45.99½ g

Tincture - Entourage Effect - Level 3 THC Strawberry Lemonade 30mL
from Meraki Tips - Terpene Infused Crutches - Entourage Effect
449mg
THC
0%
CBD
$99.99each

Breathable - 1g THC Cartridge - GG#4
from Stellar Herb
1000mg
THC
0%
CBD
$60each

Lotus Gold Level 1 THC Strawberry Lemonade 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
67mg
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each

Ruby Maes - Edibles - Peanut Butter Chocolate 120mg 6pc
from Ruby Maes
120mg
THC
0%
CBD
$30each

Lotus Gold 25mg THC Fruit Punch Gummy 1ea
from Lotus Gold
25mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$6.99each

OG Kush Cartridge
from Oklahoma Pure
89%
THC
0%
CBD
$59.991 g

Ruby Maes - Edibles - Gems Hard Candy - Assorted Flavors 100mg 10pc
from Ruby Maes
100mg
THC
0%
CBD
$17.09each

Lotus Gold Level 2 THC All Natural 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
189mg
THC
0%
CBD
$69.99each

Lotus Gold Level 3 Full Spectrum Tropical 4mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
55mg
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each

Lotus Gold 20mg THC Chocolate 10pcs
from Lotus Gold
200mg
THC
0%
CBD
$29.99each

Lotus Gold Cherry Almond 60mg THC Full Spectrum Tincture
from Lotus Gold
60mg
THC
0%
CBD
$149.99each

Breathable - Timeless .5g Grapefruit
from Timeless Select
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each

Breathable - 1g THC Cartridge - Do Si Dos
from Stellar Herb
1000mg
THC
0%
CBD
$60each

Breathable - Timeless .5g Mimosa
from Timeless Select
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each

Lotus Gold Sugar Wax White Widow
from Lotus Gold
68.2%
THC
4.4%
CBD
$49.991 g

Redbud 350mah Battery
from Red Bud Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each

Breathable - .5g THC Wedding Cake RB Pod
from Red Bud Extracts
500mg
THC
0%
CBD
$45.99½ g

Lotus Gold Sugar Wax Tangie
from Lotus Gold
72.5%
THC
0.9%
CBD
$49.991 g

