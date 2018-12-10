JGar9904 on April 20, 2019

I would like to say for my second time back at this location I am fairly pleased with the results and appreciate the great customer service both Young ladys that were there today we're a great helpful and informative about what products and different strains they have for my needs I also would like to recognize the Management there that helped and provide wonderful service Eric Howell thank for all your help and we definitely will be back and look forward to hearing about what special y'all have in the near future keep up the great work and that wonderful energy you bring to that establishment I recommend the shop for new to the industry and for those already informed great quality along with great service thank y'all again and hope to see y'all soon