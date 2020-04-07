144 products
Patient Referral Discount
Bring a friend that is new to Central Ave. on your next visit and you'll both receive $25 off your purchase of $26 or more!
Staff picks
Flower - Silver Kush
from Holistic Industries
22.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Silver Kush
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$97¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Flower - Star Pupil
from Central Ave
14.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Star Pupil
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$97¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Flower-Citradelic Cookies
from Central Ave
17%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Citradelic Cookies
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$97¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Rythm Flower- Do-Si-Dos
from RYTHM
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Sugar Wax - Chem Dog "D" 1g
from Liberty
74.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem Dog "D"
Strain
$1001 gram
$1001 gram
Incredibles Ice Mints
from Rise
89.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Unknown
Strain
$40each
$40each
Sira No Flavor Tincture 1:1 5ml
from Sira Naturals
166mg
THC
168.55mg
CBD
Unknown
Strain
$50each
$50each
RSO Capsules- 5mg
from Liberty
94.6mg
THC
1.05mg
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$30each
$30each
RSO Capsules- 10mg
from Liberty
306mg
THC
3.78mg
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$85each
$85each
Chocolate Bar 300mg
from Revolutionary Clinics
292mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Unknown
Strain
$64each
$64each
Pre-Pack Chillum - Scott's OG .3g
from In Good Health
19.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Scott's OG
Strain
$15each
$15each
Unscented Relief Lotion
from Garden Remedies
212.8mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Unknown
Strain
$30each
$30each
Medicated Massage Oil- Unscented 1oz
from Garden Remedies
95.2mg
THC
0mg
CBD
THC
Strain
$15each
$15each
Purient Personal Lubricant
from Sira Naturals
352.85mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Unknown
Strain
$60each
$60each
Massage Oil - THC Lemongrass
from Revolutionary Clinics
253.26mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Unknown
Strain
$42each
$42each
Blueberry Gems
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
56.16%
THC
0%
CBD
Unknown
Strain
$28each
$28each
Dark Chocolate Drops
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
88.48%
THC
0.35%
CBD
Unknown
Strain
$130each
$130each
All Products
Flower- Lost Coast Hash Plant
from Central Ave
15.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Lost Coast Hash Plant
Strain
$90¼ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$170½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Flower- 10th Planet
from Nature's Remedy
15.7%
THC
0%
CBD
10th Planet
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$97¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Flower - Amnesia Haze
from Gibby's Garden
13.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Amnesia Haze
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$97¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Rythm Flower- Phone Home
from RYTHM
17.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Phone Home
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Flower - Power Africa
from Gibby's Garden
17.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Power Africa
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$97¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Flower- Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4)
from Revolutionary Clinics
17.6%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$97¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Flower - Blueberry
from Sira Naturals
24.39%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Flower- White C99
from INSA
23.7%
THC
0%
CBD
White C99
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Flower - Purple Lamborghini
from Revolutionary Clinics
22.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Lamborghini
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$97¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Flower- OG Kush
from Gibby's Garden
24.2%
THC
0.1%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$97¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Flower- Stardawg
from Revolutionary Clinics
20.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Stardawg
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$97¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Flower- Chem Dog D
from Holistic Industries
25.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Chem Dog D
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$97¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Flower - 3 Chems
from Sira Naturals
26.31%
THC
0%
CBD
3 Chems
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Flower- Gilz Nilz
from Central Ave
19.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Gilz Nilz
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$97¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Flower 3.5g - Gelato Sundae
from The Heirloom Collective
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato Sundae
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Flower - Grapes N' Cream
from The Heirloom Collective
15.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Grapes N Cream
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Flower - Sour Diesel X Animal Cookies
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
21.6%
THC
0%
CBD
sour diesel x animal cookies
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$97¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Flower- Zour Apples
from The Heirloom Collective
17.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Zour Apples
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Flower - Afghani Purps
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
19.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Afghani Purps
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$97¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Flower- Peanut Butter and Chocolate
from Central Ave
22.9%
THC
0.05%
CBD
PB Chocolate
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$97¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Flower- F13 Throwback
from Central Ave
15.4%
THC
0%
CBD
F 13 Throwback
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$97¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Wax - Do-Si-Do #22 1g
from Sira Naturals
77.9%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$601 gram
$601 gram
Wax- Cinderella 99 1g
from Sira Naturals
77.6%
THC
1.1%
CBD
Cinderella 99
Strain
$601 gram
$601 gram
