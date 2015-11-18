stellarB
Honestly the nicest people I've ever met
Thank you for your kind words!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.4
10 reviews
Honestly the nicest people I've ever met
Thank you for your kind words!
This is a clinic, not just a simple "dispensary." The lounge area for browsing the menu and consulting is downright swanky, and the entire place is spotlessly clean. The person I spoke with was very knowledgeable about the products they had (and cannabis in general) and was very friendly. They offer an excellent variety of in-house and brand names.
Hello! Thank you for taking the time to share your feedback with us. It's great to hear that you enjoyed your visit to Central Ave, and that our staff was able to help you make your selections. We take special care to ensure we have a diverse menu available for patients. We look forward to seeing you again soon!
This is the first place I came with my medical card and I am very pleased with everything about this location. Very friendly and knowledgeable staff and relaxed atmosphere
Hello! Thank you for taking the time to share your feedback with us. We are so happy to hear that you enjoyed your experience at Central Ave. We hope to see you again soon!
Gentleman at front desk was rude. After going inside and talking with the staff they apologized and gave a 10% off. The staff once inside was kind courteous and knowledgeable!
Hello. Thank you for letting us know about your recent experience. Your feedback helps us get better. We are looking into this issue and hope to address it promptly. I am happy to hear that our dispensary staff was able to improve your experience. Again, thank you for taking the time to share this feedback with us!
My first time there and it was excellent I ordered online (simple) staff is very pleasant and helpful all introduced themselves to me..very important to me !! Love the place !! Will definitely be back !!!
Hello! Thank you for taking the time to share your feedback with us. We're thrilled to hear that you had a convenient and pleasant experience. We look forward to seeing you again soon!
Great medical dispensary!! Emphasis on medical benefits and still has that Dank!!
Thank you for visiting Central Ave!
Super chill welcoming environment. All the staff is friendly and will remember you. They are also SUPER knowledgeable so for new cannabis medical users check them out for sure ☺️
Hi there! Thanks for leaving us a review. It is our highest priority to provide patients of any experience level a welcoming and calm atmosphere to browse, learn and purchase cannabis. We hope to see you again soon, and bring a friend!
Ordered online, went to pick up, was in and out in 10 minutes. Staff were friendly and knowledgeable! Would def go back and recommend to others
Hello! Thank you for sharing your feedback with us. It's great to hear that you're taking advantage of our online ordering system to save time during your dispensary visits. We hope to see you again soon, and bring a friend!
I love this dispensary!!It's a good ride from my house in Clinton,ma well worth it. The selection and the staff are exceptional.I feel like it's almost a second home. I am a Viet Nam era veteran I appreciate the 10%discount but other dispensaries I get 40% because I'm 100% service connected.I will still shop here but would like to see a better discount for veterans.
Hello! Thank you for taking the time to share your feedback with us. I'm so happy to hear that you enjoy visiting Central Ave and find our selection to be exceptional. It is so important to us that we provide every patient with the best dispensary experience available. I have shared your feedback regarding our Veterans Discount program with our management team. We hope to see you again very soon!
Nice employees
Thank you for your kind words!