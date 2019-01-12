Get an 8-pack of Watermelon or Lemon Lime Fruit Chews with any purchase of $100 or more.
Bring a friend that is new to Central Ave. on your next visit and you'll both receive $25 off your purchase of $26 or more!
We want to help offset the cost of becoming a Medical Marijuana Patient, or renewing your license, which is why we are happy to announce our Patient Card Refund Program.
You Asked - We Listened! We Have Made It Easier Than Ever to Visit Us! No Appointments Needed! Stop by 7 days a week between 10am - 7pm, and get expert medicinal cannabis service you can trust, on your schedule!
Follow us for our Latest Deals and Specials!
All new patients receive $25 off their first purchase of $26 or more!
Veteran's receive 10% off all medicine at Central Ave.