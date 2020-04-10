273 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 128
Show All 33
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$260
Deals
FLOWER FRIDAY
Valid 4/10/2020 – 4/11/2020
All Premium Half Ounces & Signature Half Ounces ONLY $95
FLOWER FRIDAY may not be combined with any other discounts including but not limited to Military/Veterans discount, loyalty discount(s) and sale items.
FLOWER FRIDAY
Valid 4/10/2020 – 4/11/2020
All Premium Half Ounces & Signature Half Ounces ONLY $95
FLOWER FRIDAY may not be combined with any other discounts including but not limited to Military/Veterans discount, loyalty discount(s) and sale items.
Staff picks
Oil Spill Live Rosin
from Stella’s Farm
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Oil Spill
Strain
$751 gram
$751 gram
Blue Raspberry Gummy Cubes
from Mighty Viking
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Non strain specific
Strain
$12pack of 10
$12pack of 10
All Products
Red Diesel
from Central Maine Flower
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Red Diesel
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Honey Badger Haze
from Narrow Gauge Distributors
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Honey Badger Haze
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Cherry Lemonade
from Narrow Gauge Distributors
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Lemonade
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Strawberry Apricot
from Central Maine Flower
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Apricot
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Gelato
from Central Maine Flower
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2601 ounce
Glookies
from Central Maine Flower
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Glookies
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Grape Ape
from MJ Alternatives
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Ape
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Wedding Cake
from MJ Alternatives
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Blueberry Pie
from MJ Alternatives
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Pie
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Grape Tangie
from Central Maine Flower
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Tangie
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Pink Kush
from Central Maine Flower
17.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Pink Kush
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Gorilla Zkittles
from Central Maine Flower
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Zittles
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Strawberry Lemonade
from Central Maine Flower
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Lemonade
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2001 ounce
G13 Haze
from Central Maine Flower
23%
THC
0%
CBD
G13 Haze
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Blue Gelato
from Central Maine Flower
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Gelato
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Orange double diesel
from Central Maine Flower
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Double Diesel
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1801 ounce
MOBShine
from Central Maine Flower
20%
THC
0%
CBD
MOBShine
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Dr. Who
from Green Flow Farm
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Dr. Who
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2601 ounce
Stardawg
from Green Flower Farm
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Stardawg
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2001 ounce
PayDay
from Central Maine Flower
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Pay Day
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1801 ounce
MK Ultra
from Central Maine Flower
0%
THC
0%
CBD
MK Ultra
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Candy Cream
from Central Maine Flower
17.44%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Candy Cream
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Kosher Kush Shatter
from East Coast Gold
68%
THC
0%
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
Bubble Gum Rocks & Sauce
from East Coast Gold
83%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubble Gum
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Garlic Breath Caviar
from East Coast Gold
67%
THC
0%
CBD
Garlic Breath
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Sour Diesel Caviar
from East Coast Gold
67%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Ace of Spades Rocks & Sauce
from East Coast Gold
89%
THC
0%
CBD
Ace of Spades
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Captain's Cake Caviar
from East Coast Gold
83%
THC
0%
CBD
Captain's Cake
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Mendo Apple Badder
from Central Maine Flower
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mendo Apple
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Mandarin Cookies Live Resin
from East Coast Gold
70%
THC
0%
CBD
Mandarin Cookies
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Wedding Cake Shatter
from East Coast Gold
68%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
Chinatown Rocks & Sauce
from East Coast Gold
75%
THC
0%
CBD
Chinatown
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Cherry Bombs!
from Central Maine Flower
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Bomb
Strain
$751 gram
$751 gram
Chem Dawg-Live Resin
from East Coast Gold
78%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem Dawg
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Gummy Bear Caviar
from East Coast Gold
76%
THC
0%
CBD
Gummy Bear
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Skunk Winterized Oil
from Central Maine Flower
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Skunk
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
Knock - Out Punch Live Resin
from East Coast Gold
82.12%
THC
1%
CBD
Knock-Out Punch
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Dr.K Rocks & Sauce
from East Coast Gold
77.2%
THC
1%
CBD
Dr.K
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
1234567