emerma9293 on November 7, 2019

Every thing about this place is what you want to walk into for the first time going to a dispensary. This wasn’t my first one but, my first visit was greeted with a very warm greeting from both the workers there. Their flower is amazing and great price for the quality and quantity. If there’s one thing I would complain about would be the bags. More time than not I somehow manage to rip the seal from the bag. Rather than the zip lock style seal.