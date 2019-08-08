Follow
Chaco Valley Dispensary
918-250-0250
First Time Patient Deal- $1 Gram on Select Strains
Valid 8/1/2019 – 12/6/2020
All first time patients are eligible for a $1 gram from select strains. After tax the gram is $1.16
Veteran & 1st Responder Discount- 10% off entire purchase
Valid 7/10/2019 – 7/1/2022
We want to thank you for your service to our great country 7 days a week.
Thirsty Thursdays- 10% off
Valid 8/8/2019 – 11/6/2020
10% off all drinks, tinctures, and tonics.
Flower Friday- All Flower 10% off
Valid 8/2/2019 – 11/7/2020
10% off all flower.
Munchie Mondays- Edibles 10% off
Valid 8/5/2019 – 8/11/2020
All edibles are 10% off all day long on Mondays.
Terpy Tuesdays- Cartridges 10% off
Valid 8/6/2019 – 9/9/2020
All cartridges are 10% off on Tuesdays.
Concentrate Craze Wednesdays- 10% off
Valid 8/7/2019 – 11/5/2020
10% off all wax, shatter, syringes, and diamonds.
Senior Citizen Discount- Entire Purchase 10% off
Valid 10/21/2019 – 4/27/2023
10% off entire purchase for Senior Citizens.
NCAA SATURDAY -10% off one item
Valid 10/26/2019 – 12/6/2020
10% off any one item on Saturdays
NFL Sunday- 10% off entire purchase
10% off entire purchase on Sundays