Michella on May 3, 2019

This is such a tough review because I go here a lot. I purchase pens and cartridges most of the time. Sometimes I purchase other things. I always give 5 to 20 dollars for a tip. On 4/20 this year I was ahead in line and was pretty much ignored by one of the check out clerks and I had to wait for another who was willing to check me out. Several people that came in after me were gone before me. I still left a tip because it's not everyone's fault. And the manager gave me a few coupons when I mentioned that I seem to be waiting a lot longer than others. I have since gotten a couple of coupons electronically but I have such a bad taste in my mouth over this. I'm pleasant, I tip and I was first in line. I think it was because I mentioned that there are no women to vote for in the tip jars, only male musicians. I haven't been back. I have to think about whether I reward that behavior. I've driven to Tigard and Green Planet. It just rubbed me the wrong way