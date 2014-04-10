nolancorrado on November 28, 2018

The location and staff here are really friendly and have great hospitality. If youre coming here for pre roll joints, DO NOT BUY KARMA ORIGINAL DIPSTICKS!! As soon as I lit the joint ALL of the weed fell out. It seemed to be packed tight enough upon opening it but immediately fell out on my first puff. I called the store to see if they could help me at all but of course OLCC rules like to f*** you in the ass. They did apologise and got my contact info in case they can give me store credit, so cudose to them.