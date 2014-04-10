powellchalice
Beautiful Store and great service!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.6
10 reviews
Beautiful Store and great service!
Never update the menu Budtenders are uninformed and never seem to know any farm they work with..... Lazy and once again another dispensary just about looks.
small selection and over priced
A friendly store with a knowledgeable, low pressure, staff; kinda everything you want in a pot shop.
Hands down best dispensary in the Portland area! They should have locations all over Oregon! Staff is super knowledgeable and friendly!!
nice shop I enjoyed my visit
Incredibly sweet young woman helped me, she had endless knowledge on all the different products. The store was open and welcoming, the selection the best I’ve seen in this City. I will be back.
do not shop here it's the worst customer service I ever seen in my life this place needs to get shut down
The location and staff here are really friendly and have great hospitality. If youre coming here for pre roll joints, DO NOT BUY KARMA ORIGINAL DIPSTICKS!! As soon as I lit the joint ALL of the weed fell out. It seemed to be packed tight enough upon opening it but immediately fell out on my first puff. I called the store to see if they could help me at all but of course OLCC rules like to f*** you in the ass. They did apologise and got my contact info in case they can give me store credit, so cudose to them.
Super friendly employees, great specials and deals, and fast service!