Bargain_Connoisseur on January 11, 2019

Same ole natures best with a new coat of paint. Went in atm is down. I have 15 min before closing. I ask for bargain eighths and they show me some purple larf they say is $18 otd - I’m then shown a half oz which they say is $35 I say I need to grab some more cash I’ll be right back. Head to 7-11 to get another $20 - I get back and they ask for $42..... I’m shocked I was told $35, they say well that’s pre-tax.... Wait a minute so you advertise one deal to me as otd and the other as pre-tax? This doesn’t fly with me. I say I’m a dollar short of $42. They look at me with blank stares. I look at the larf eighth they try to sell me and the bud tender tells me I’m sorry we have to close. I leave and smoke no weed that night. I wake up, write this review. Then head to my spot near edgewater where all prices listed are otd (even the ones on cannasaver imagine that) A sign hangs in the window claiming they were voted best dispensary... I wonder why.