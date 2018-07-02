Follow
Pickup available
Chesacanna
410.650.6555
Daily Deals
Monday – 10% off CBD Products Tuesday – Buy one PRJ & get one at 50% off excludes Verano swift lifts and curio kaviar Wednesday – 10% off Vape Cartridges Thursday – 10% off Infused (Edible) Products Friday - 10% off Disposable Pens Shatterday – 15% off Concentrates Sunday- DD. Score both deals as we roll out last week's specails & roll in the new
Some restrictions apply, see store for details
Everyday Discounts
25% OFF for Veterans, 20% OFF for Seniors (+55), 15% OFF for Disability, 30% OFF Pediactric (13 & under), 15% OFF for Cannabis Industry, 10% OFF for Students.
These discounts may not be combined with weekly specials or other deals.
Double Down Sundays!
Enjoy the benefits of both weekly deals! Weekly Deals run Sunday thru Sunday, which means a broader range of medicine at a lower price. Every Sunday.
Some restrictions apply, come by the dispensary for details.