VodkaRoo
Tons of variety at this location. The staff are friendly, and the service is fantastic. Definitely staying a regular here.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.9
10 reviews
Tons of variety at this location. The staff are friendly, and the service is fantastic. Definitely staying a regular here.
Awesome $5 deal for review
Been to many different dispensary by far the friendliest n most loyal to their customers
i love how big & clean it is & how everyone is so nice
not my first time and wont be my last. constantly come here and get fantastic service and hardly any wait times. cleanest and most modern of all that I have traveled so far in Maryland. best out of the ones I visited in nevada and California. Emily and Arthur are top notch and will guide you to all the help and info you need. cooking classes and kitchen on site. gift shop is super nice. they also dont charge an arm and a leg for verano products. point system is great. daily deals and friendly smiles!
Friendly and helpful staff great deals and excellent selection. Also love the location. The wellness shop is super nice.
This is the second time I've ordered from Chesacanna from Leafly, and today is the second time they have not honored the prices listed on Leafly. They will simply cancel the order or try to up-sell you. The prices listed on Leafly are NOT the prices at the store. Bait and switch. Avoid at all costs, unless you like being deceived.
I visited Chesacanna for my first time today, and quickly discovered why it has the highest rating of any Baltimore-area dispensary on both Leafly and Weedmaps. The staff was quite friendly, the procedures highly efficient, the setting was clean and attractive, and the aroma was the most pleasant I have yet encountered in a dispensary. Chesacanna offers great discounts for veterans, seniors, students, pediatric patients and the disabled, is local and independent (a rarity in a market dominated by out of state chains), offers online ordering through both Leafly and Weedmaps, has decent daily specials and a wide variety of balanced (CBD/THC) products, is competitive in its pricing, has monthly cooking classes, and hosts an adjacent retail store open to the public and featuring a terrific selection of accessories and CBD products. First timers, please note: the entrance is at the back of the building and not visible from York Road.
Great place. Great people.
I love this dispensary. For me the way a place looks and good customer service means alot. I am greeted with a smile every time I enter. Everyone is knowledgeable and so friendly. This is my go to dispensary for g-Leaf pre-rolls.
We are so grateful for your kind words! We really appreciate you being a loyal patient and helping to share the word about Chesacanna!