emunah on November 7, 2019

I visited Chesacanna for my first time today, and quickly discovered why it has the highest rating of any Baltimore-area dispensary on both Leafly and Weedmaps. The staff was quite friendly, the procedures highly efficient, the setting was clean and attractive, and the aroma was the most pleasant I have yet encountered in a dispensary. Chesacanna offers great discounts for veterans, seniors, students, pediatric patients and the disabled, is local and independent (a rarity in a market dominated by out of state chains), offers online ordering through both Leafly and Weedmaps, has decent daily specials and a wide variety of balanced (CBD/THC) products, is competitive in its pricing, has monthly cooking classes, and hosts an adjacent retail store open to the public and featuring a terrific selection of accessories and CBD products. First timers, please note: the entrance is at the back of the building and not visible from York Road.