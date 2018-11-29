JuanKnucklehead on February 2, 2019

LIFETIME CUSTOMER 4.0 Ok I have been in this store approx 8-10x,,,,I have come in with $150 & I have come in with $10,,(a 5, 3 1's & 8 quarters) and been helped with (i think) all of their staff. Every single time been treated with respect (the day i came in with the quarters the lady that owns the place gave me a 15% off card for next time,,,thanx) Staff has gone above and beyond to help me with my stupid questions Today I walked in and just happened to catch the owner (male I forget his name) I said I have so $165 can you get me through feb?? (Shout out for the vets...first question was "you a vet" i said "no" but hell yeah, thinkin of the vets) i said "yeah i know $165 isn't much but i would like say maybe a $90 1/4 and 2 vapes" He said "Whats really wrong with you" "Chronic pain and chronic insomnia" He said these 2 1 was $90 1/4 and 1 was $1001/4" "hey yeah those were the ones i was thinking of"" blah blah bla we settled on the 1001/4 then he walked me through the vapes and explained every single one and how they work we settled on the 2 1gm vapes for $90,,,$190, ok,,,,then i had the 15% off card his wife gave me the other day Makes it $175 total, only $10 over budget,,,HELL YEAH I told him thanx,,,He walked me through my budget, my needs,,talked with me for 10 min and we came close to budget,,,He then weighed the flower up and hit 8gm and he smiled and said "How about 9gms,,you know to account for stems?' with a big smile "hell yeah thanx" he threw another bud down and the scale said 10gm He said "10 it is" FUCK YES THIS MAN JUST SOLD ME A 10gm 1/4. He rang it up and handed me my receipt and money & package and I left,,,,,,,,,,,FF 5 hrs,,,I am sitting here buzzed and I look at my receipt $165,,,,HUH,,,,,I got to looking, That 10gm $100 top shelf 1/4 we agreed on,,,He found a way to sell it to me for the $90 strain i had first asked for,,he never said a word,,just rang it up,, handed me my change n product ,,,,HELL TO THE FUCK YES,,He found a way to walk me through everything,,ask questions and land me everything i asked for,,after legit rebates,,,then secretly slid in a $10 house wild card,,,,,,,THank you so much $165 exactly on budget ,,,Customer For Life,PS..LOVE THE VAPES