Decent variety, but they were very low on Indica buds!
Stein32
on August 6, 2019
Awesome selection
Dispensary said:
Thank you!
AdamnShame23
on July 15, 2019
They close at 8:50 Monday thru Sunday. The sign on the building says 8:50 but they were closed before that so who knows..
Emr120
on June 24, 2019
Great people. Great buds. Even greater experience. If you are a first time buyer or even a seasoned buyer, Chronic Therapy is the place to be.
Dispensary said:
Thank you!
champ343434
on April 27, 2019
loved the people and the prices
Dispensary said:
Thank you!
ChocolateNoChunk
on April 4, 2019
Good people, great place, even better buds!
Dispensary said:
Thank you!
Monkeylo505
on December 23, 2018
the best place to get your medicine. unbelievable prices an even better products. it's my first stop when I shop in Cortez. thank u again
Dispensary said:
Thank You!
dnanohurry
on December 17, 2018
Big rig/RV parking around the back! Easy in and out.
Dispensary said:
:) glad it helped!
GavTaylor
on November 6, 2018
Awesome
Dispensary said:
:) FIRE!
MonkeyLo
on October 25, 2018
Great Shop! It is a Must of u coming to Cortez. the flower selection was good. an the concentrates were sweet. I stopped on in today an got all the meds I needed thank u Robin. I will be returning for more.