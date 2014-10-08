Follow
Pickup available
Cinder - Spokane Valley
Pickup available
5092413726
Top Shelf Tuesday | 15% off Top Shelf Flower
Valid 10/24/2019 – 3/1/2034
15% off top shelf flower
grams, eights and quarters. Variance may occur in THC on Leafly compared to Package
Munchie Monday | 15% off Edibles, Drinks, and Tinctures
Valid 10/24/2019 – 9/1/2039
Receive 15% off all our edibles, drinkables, and tinctures on Munchie Mondays!
Wax Wednesday | 25% off Almost All Concentrates
Valid 10/24/2019 – 10/1/2038
25% off almost all concentrates including Vape cartridges, and Infused joints!
Heady Friday | 25% off Accessories!
Valid 10/24/2019 – 2/1/2033
Celebrate the weekend with a new piece or wax pen, almost all accessories are 25% off!
Saucy Saturday | 25% off Almost All Concentrates
Valid 10/24/2019 – 5/1/2031
25% off almost all concentrates including vape cartridges, infused joints, moon rocks, kief, and hash!
Stock Up Thursday | 15% off Halves, Ounces, and 7g Concentrates
Valid 10/24/2019 – 9/1/2034
15% off all Halves, Ounces, and when you combine 7g of Concentrates!
Self Care Sunday | 15% off CBD products and Topicals
Valid 10/24/2019 – 11/1/2029
Treat yo self and save 15% off all of our CBD products as well as all of our topicals!
Veteran Discount
15% off all marijuana products!
Must have been member of armed forces. Variance may occur in THC on Leafly compared to Package