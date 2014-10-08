Colleenmerrell
I love this place! Its near home and have great deals on deal days!
We're so glad to hear that, Colleenmerrell! Can't wait to see you again soon!
4.4
10 reviews
The bud tenders are AMAZING and so prompt and helpful. Love the online ordering and you guys carry most of my favs!!! Thx for the great work!
Thank you so much for your review, Hkaci75!! We're always trying to make sure our customers have the best experience coming into our shop! Looking forward to seeing you again soon!!!
very helpful very kind staff you dont have to be embarrassed to ask them questions
Thank you for the feedback, serenitydragon! We're so happy to hear that you feel comfortable with our store and budtenders. Looking forward to seeing you again soon!
Like the staff and the layout of the store. Very fast service
Thank you for your review, Austin251! We're looking forward to seeing you again soon!
They are always amazing and quick to get you ur 🔥 items. They are more than reasonable in prices and have a huge selection to choose from. Really they are one of the number one dispensary around Spokane Washington.
We really appreciate your stellar review, thank you silkysmooth!! Hope you see you again soon!!
Like the items but disappointed that I could not get two of the discounts advertised on the web site
Thank you for your feedback, Corbinney. I'm sorry that you couldn't get your discounts or if there was any confusion about our deals this weekend. If you'd like, you can reach out to customer service at keegan@cindersmoke.com and we will make it right for you.
From the first day until now every time I go to any Cinder you were always treated with respect and almost just like you were their friend every single time. They are the only Club really worth going to at any given time
Thank you so much for your review, Yusufjimenez! We're happy to hear you have been getting excellent customer service from our incredible budtenders! Can't wait to see you again soon!
It’s close and they have daily specials. You do have to wait and variety is limited.
I"m glad to hear that you are close enough that you can take advantage of all the daily specials! If you don't want to wait in line next time, you can use Leafly pickup to create an order online and skip the line in-store and get rung up as soon as the next available budtender is free. Just look up the Cinder Spokane Valley page on Leafly.com and click through to Leafly pickup.
Always a pleasure and will always work to find you exactly what you are looking for!
Thank you for the kind words, Erin! We at Cinder make sure we are knowledgable about all the product we are selling so we can make sure every customer leaves feeling happy and satisfied!
Awesome
Thank you for saying so, Jordan! We hope to see you again soon!