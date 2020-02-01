214 products
55 & Over Discount
Valid 4/21/2018 – 1/2/2020
We love our seniors! Stop by Cloud 9 Cannabis and mention this deal for 10% off your full purchase with proof of age <3
Staff picks
Magellan
from Oregon Cannabis Authority
25.78%
THC
0%
CBD
Magellan
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Grön Milk Chocolate Topped w/ Popped Crispy Rice, 1:1 THC/CBD
from Gron
45mg
THC
41mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Wana Strawberry Lemonade Gummies: 1:1 THC/CBD
from Wana Brands
50mg
THC
50mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
All Products
Apple Blossom
from East Fork Cultivars
4.2%
THC
12.7%
CBD
Apple Blossom
Strain
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Llama Kush
from East Fork Cultivars
0.55%
THC
14.7%
CBD
Llama Kush
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mimosa
from LEAP FARMS
23.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Alien OG
from Garden First Cannabis
28.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Alien OG
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sugar Cane
from Oregon Cannabis Authority
26.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Sugar Cane
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Grease Monkey
from Garden First Cannabis
28.37%
THC
0%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
White 99
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
32%
THC
0%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chembucha
from Oregon Cannabis Authority
26.16%
THC
0%
CBD
Chembucha
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Ghost
from Garden First Cannabis
23.85%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Ghost
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Flo
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
28.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Flo
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
OG Pie Breath
from Oregon Cannabis Authority
28.42%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Pie Breath
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
TJ's MTF
from TJ's Gardens
25.48%
THC
0%
CBD
Matanuska Thunder Fuck
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Poison
from Gnome Grown Organics
15.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Oregon Indigo
from Geek Farms
22.16%
THC
0%
CBD
Oregon Indigo
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sister Glue (f.k.a. GG#12)
from Green Acres Pharm
17.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Sister Glue
Strain
$41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Fire OG
from Moto Perpetuo Farm
16.12%
THC
0%
CBD
Fire OG
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Crippled Rhino
from Green Acers Farm
20.12%
THC
0%
CBD
Crippled Rhino
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Vanilla Gorilla
from Capital Cannabis
21.14%
THC
0%
CBD
Vanilla Gorilla
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Headband
from Geek Farms
24.88%
THC
0%
CBD
Headband
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chronic #4
from Oregon Cannabis Authority
21.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Chronic
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Hellfire OG
from Moto Perpetuo Farm
21.96%
THC
0%
CBD
Hellfire OG
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Banana Gas
from LEAP FARMS
23.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Gas
Strain
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Brazilian Sour
from Oregon Cannabis Authority
27.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Brazilian Sour
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Serious Hucklebilly
from LEAP FARMS
24.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Serious Hucklebilly
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Siberian Express
from Oregon Cannabis Authority
20.74%
THC
0%
CBD
Siberian Express
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mango Sapphire
from Moto Perpetuo Farm
17.93%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango Sapphire
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4)
from SharpLeaf
26.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Cough
from Garden First Cannabis
30.99%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
White Cookies
from Yerba Buena
24.1%
THC
0%
CBD
White Cookies
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
The White
from SharpLeaf
26.98%
THC
0%
CBD
The White
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
TJ's MK Ultra
from TJ's Gardens
21.1%
THC
0%
CBD
MK Ultra
Strain
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Violet Delight
from Gnome Grown Organics
20.84%
THC
0%
CBD
Violet Delight
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Devil's Punchbowl
from Geek Farms
21.14%
THC
0%
CBD
Devils Punchbowl
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Hindu Kush
from Moto Perpetuo Farm
20.46%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Hindu Kush
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Candy Crumpets Live Resin
from Dr. Jolly's
75.47%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Candy Crumpets
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Silver Train
from Oregon Cannabis Authority
21.23%
THC
0%
CBD
Silver Train
Strain
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
ALL PRICES INCLUDE TAX!! <3
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
