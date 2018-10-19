Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Great location and super helpful and down to earth staff!
Justin135wiese
on August 9, 2019
When pot shopping in Albany, this is the spot! You can get bomb pot at other shops, sure but you're not going to get the quality of service along with your bomb pot. Not unless you're at Cloud 9! Try the Magellan!
Jake_Bushman
on February 6, 2019
My favorite local shop
iMalone
on January 14, 2019
Just an all round satisfying experience. Return is inevitable, until them, stay lit guys..
Meagain9609
on December 5, 2018
Best place I have ever been!! Love the people, love the vibes and prices!! Most of all I love being a budtender there!!!!
catpoopmeow420
on December 4, 2018
I absolutely loooove this place it is my all time favorite and my only go to shop always great people, great prices, and selection =) ❤💛💚