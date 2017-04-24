Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Very friendly and helpful people, I enjoy going here. Prices are great.
hushhushhippie
on June 10, 2017
Super ghetto.... not very professional... 😅 I can go to other places that have the same large strain selection, and that have a good price variation... my trip was super stressful and I left overwhelmed, anxious, and annoyed... good thing I actually left with something.. now I can smoke and calm down. They didn't even have like three things I came to get...
Elgunna12
on June 2, 2017
Best top shelf in Sacramento to me. Been smoking there for 3 plus years. All top shelf. Gelato#41 #45 #25 #33. Do si dos. And several other good tasting long lasting strains.