The Western Slope’s premier Medical Marijuana dispensary. Proudly serving Grand Junction, Palisade, Fruita and the whole Grand Valley, our private bud bar allows you the privacy and attention you deserve as a medical patient – as only one customer is allowed back at a time. Our team has been catering to people of all ages, experience levels, and conditions with a dedicated belief in the medicinal value of cannabis for over 10 years. Colorado Alternative’s award-winning medical marijuana flower is grown, harvested and hand-trimmed, all-in house, for top-notch quality, freshness and effect. ⚠️This menu is not a live menu!⚠️ Please visit our website for up-to-date product listings & online ordering!