ILcannabis on January 11, 2020

Things were fine until I tried to actually use what they sold me. Buyer beware of unethical crooks running a deceptive business and price gouging all while selling unusable products. What a disappointment. They sold me an $80 .5g cart and told me it was rechargeable and I could easily find a charger online. False. The product they sold me is actually designed to be used with a vape device that is sold separately. This is not even close to what they told me. The cart battery died with more than 3/4 of the oil left, essentially rendering the product completely useless. Absolute lack of customer service. The phones are NEVER answered. And the email they provide on their automated phone menu came back was undeliverable. Buying weed was better in 2019, I never had to interact with criminals to do so. Now actual criminals are running the shops, taking your money, giving you garbage products, and giving you no option for recourse. Steer clear, support your local dealer. Note: I followed up with Double Barrel (the company that manufactured the cart I purchased) and their customer service was much better. They confirmed that the product I bought was falsely advertised and misrepresented. STAY AWAY FROM COLUMBIA CARE