00110011 on June 27, 2016

Easily the worst store I've ever been to. I keep trying to give it a second chance and it's like they try to disappoint harder each time. Honestly there isn't another choice in town so if the weed were at least decent I would go here. The weed is terrible. It must be something to do with their storage otherwise I don't know how they could have such consistently tasteless, dry, stemmy excuse for bud. Never seen a sticky bud here. The service is so bad it's almost comical. Expect to spend 30+min waiting. Don't expect them to be open on time. Don't buy pre rolls here under any circumstance. Don't expect the prices to be accurate or consistent (i.e. menu sometimes includes tax, preroll sheet doesn't include tax. Deal sheet doesn't include tax) A "deal" here is what you would expect to pay anywhere else on a regular day. None of the staff offer knowledgeable recommendations (I get the impression they wonder why you are asking about flavor differences between cardboard weed A and cardboard weed B). Made my broken car troubles so much worse that I had to go here. I hope someone else opens up shop in town. Maybe a bit of competition would help them with their game.