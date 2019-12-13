148 products
New Patient Special: 20% Off Entire Purchase
Valid 12/13/2019 – 4/1/2020
Are you new to medical cannabis in New York? Interested in learning more about our pharmaceutical quality products? Speak with a pharmacist today.
Valid for new patients ONLY. Valid 12/13/2019 to 3/31/2020. Promotional savings will be in addition to Medicare, Medicaid, SSI/SSDI, Veterans, and senior discounts. Must have a valid New York Medical Marijuana Patient card and certification.
Staff picks
ClaraCeed Oral Tablets 15ct. (1T:20C)
from Columbia Care
7.5mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$99each
In-store only
ClaraCeed Oral Tablets 30ct. (1T:20C)
from Columbia Care
15mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$179each
In-store only
ClaraCeed Sublingual Tincture (1T:20C)
from Columbia Care
4.2mg
THC
88.2mg
CBD
$53.5each
In-store only
EleCeed Oral Tablets 15ct. (1T:1C)
from Columbia Care
75mg
THC
75mg
CBD
$99each
In-store only
EleCeed Oral Tablets 30ct. (1T:1C)
from Columbia Care
150mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$179each
In-store only
EleCeed Sublingual Tincture (1T:1C)
from Columbia Care
35mg
THC
35mg
CBD
$53.5each
In-store only
TheraCeed Oral Tablets 15ct. (20T:1C)
from Columbia Care
150mg
THC
7.5mg
CBD
$99each
In-store only
TheraCeed Oral Tablets 30ct. (20T:1C)
from Columbia Care
300mg
THC
15mg
CBD
$179each
In-store only
TheraCeed Sublingual Tincture (20T:1C)
from Columbia Care
70mg
THC
3.5mg
CBD
$53.5each
In-store only
EleCeed Topical Lotion (1T:1C)
from Columbia Care
150mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$210each
In-store only
TheraCeed Topical Lotion (20T:1C)
from Columbia Care
300mg
THC
15mg
CBD
$210each
In-store only
ClaraCeed Topical Lotion (1T:20C)
from Columbia Care
15mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$210each
In-store only
Claraceed PR/PV Suppositories 10ct. (1T:20C)
from Columbia Care
5mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$69each
In-store only
TheraCeed PR/PV Suppositories 10ct. (20T:1C)
from Columbia Care
100mg
THC
5mg
CBD
$69each
In-store only
ClaraCeed Vaporization Oil Cartridge 0.4 mL (1T:20C)
from Columbia Care
9mg
THC
180mg
CBD
$79each
In-store only
EleCeed Vaporization Oil Cartridge 0.4 mL (1T:1C)
from Columbia Care
90mg
THC
90mg
CBD
$79each
In-store only
TheraCeed Vaporization Oil Cartridge 0.4 mL (20T:1C)
from Columbia Care
180mg
THC
9mg
CBD
$79each
In-store only
Wyld CBD Huckleberry Gummies – 250MG
from Wyld
___
THC
250mg
CBD
$19.95each
In-store only
Forte Lozenges – 20 Count
from Etain
100mg
THC
2mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
CBD Chewing Gum (CBD 150 mg)
from Endoca
0mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Old Fashioned Gum Drops
from Lord Jones
0mg
THC
180mg
CBD
$45each
In-store only
CBD CALM Mints
from Lucent Botanicals
___
THC
400mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Balance Powder 18 g (1T:1C)
from Etain
300mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$105each
In-store only
CBD FOCUS Mints
from Lucent Botanicals
___
THC
400mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
CBD Dark Chocolate Espresso Chews
from Lord Jones
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Dark Cherry F Strength 150
from Flintts Mouth Watering Mints
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$6.5each
In-store only
Pink Lemonade F-Strength 250
from Flintts Mouth Watering Mints
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$6.5each
In-store only
Original Mint F-Strength 200
from Flintts Mouth Watering Mints
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$6.5each
In-store only
MOOD LIFT CBD MintS
from Lucent Botanicals
___
THC
400mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
SLEEP CBD Mints
from Lucent Botanicals
___
THC
400mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
PAIN RELIEF CBD Mints
from Lucent Botanicals
___
THC
400mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Mr. Moxey's RELIEF 5mg CBD Ginger Mints
from Mr. Moxey's Mints
___
THC
300mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Mr. Moxey's CALM 5mg CBD Peppermint Mints
from Mr. Moxey's Mints
___
THC
300mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Mr. Moxey's DREAM 5mg CBD Peppermint Mints
from Mr. Moxey's Mints
___
THC
300mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Wyld CBD Raspberry Gummies – 500MG
from Wyld
___
THC
500mg
CBD
$34.95each
In-store only
Wyld CBD Blackberry Gummies – 500MG
from Wyld
___
THC
500mg
CBD
$34.95each
In-store only
Wyld CBD Huckleberry Gummies – 500MG
from Wyld
___
THC
500mg
CBD
$34.95each
In-store only
Wyld CBD Lemon Gummies – 250MG
from Wyld
___
THC
250mg
CBD
$19.95each
In-store only
Wyld CBD Lemon Gummies – 500MG
from Wyld
___
THC
500mg
CBD
$34.95each
In-store only
Wyld CBD Raspberry Gummies – 250MG
from Wyld
___
THC
250mg
CBD
$19.95each
In-store only
