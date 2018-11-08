PSUalum1989 on August 8, 2019

Please refrain from pretending to know things when you actually don’t. Nothing is more insulting than having employees tell you completely inaccurate information and hearing them reiterate the same information to fellow patients. You are giving advice that can be totally detrimental, if not harmful, to people. I’d love to tell you to simply ask a manager but they seem to be as naive to this entire industry just as their newest budtender. Hearing management down talk other local dispensaries was a major turn off as well being that they are who is supposed to set an example for other employees. Rushed sales, employees who lack knowledge & passion, management who fosters such an environment; this is feeling more like a fast food restaurant than a professional medical marijuana dispensary.