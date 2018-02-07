77 products
Staff picks
LA Kush Cake
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
30.7%
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$55⅛ ounce
Cold Press Fill - Jilly Gum
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
54.9%
THC
10.7%
CBD
Jilly Gum
Strain
$60½ gram
Live Resin-Ayahuasca Purple
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
79.5%
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
25mg White Chocolate Raspberry Drop - 12 Pack
from Chroma
24.19mg
THC
___
CBD
$55each
Wax - Jilly Bean
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
86.2%
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
All Products
Blueberry Cookies
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
18.1%
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$55⅛ ounce
Jilly Bean
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
22%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
Sour Diesel X Animal Cookies
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
23.4%
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$55⅛ ounce
Mimosa
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
23.6%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
Wedding Cake #6
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
24%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
Cindy 99
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
19.4%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
Gelato #33
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
14.9%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
Litt Fill - HiFi
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
77.7%
THC
___
CBD
$65½ gram
Litt Fill - NF1
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
68.5%
THC
7.2%
CBD
NF1
Strain
$65½ gram
Shatter - Purple Punch
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
79.3%
THC
___
CBD
$651 gram
Live Resin - Northern Purple
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
77.6%
THC
___
CBD
$701 gram
Live Resin - Peyote Cookies
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
71.2%
THC
___
CBD
$701 gram
500mg Fill - RSO
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
64.9%
THC
___
CBD
$45½ gram
Wax - Blueberry Cookies
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
87.7%
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
Shatter - NF1
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
86.6%
THC
___
CBD
$651 gram
Shatter - Death Star
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
82.2%
THC
___
CBD
$651 gram
Activ8 Fill - Strawberry Lemonade
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
68.7%
THC
___
CBD
$20½ gram
Activ8 Fill - Orange Ginger
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
59.7%
THC
___
CBD
$20½ gram
Wax - Purple Punch
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
82.5%
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
Wax - NF1
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
Spiked Fill - Lemdawg
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
44.1%
THC
27.2%
CBD
$45½ gram
Litt Fill - Black Widow
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
76.9%
THC
___
CBD
$65½ gram
Litt Fill - Cheesy Headband
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
66.4%
THC
6.9%
CBD
$65½ gram
Live Resin - Cherry Cookies
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
88.9%
THC
___
CBD
$701 gram
Litt Fill - Blueberry Cookies
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
67.9%
THC
7%
CBD
Blueberry Cookies
Strain
$65½ gram
Activ8 Fill - Mango
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
69.1%
THC
1.1%
CBD
$20½ gram
Spiked Fill - NF1 Cookies
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
70.1%
THC
3.2%
CBD
$45½ gram
5mg Chocolate Drop - 10 Pack
from Chroma
4.59mg
THC
___
CBD
$25each
5mg Strawberry Shield - 20 Pack
from Chroma
4.32mg
THC
___
CBD
$35each
5mg Lemon Shield - Cold Press - 20 Pack
from Chroma
4.73mg
THC
___
CBD
$35each
2:1 THC:CBD Nature Bite - 4 Pack
from Chroma
12.04mg
THC
5.3mg
CBD
$20each
5mg Green Tea Passion Shot
from Chroma
4.8mg
THC
___
CBD
$5each
5mg Tangerine Shield - 20 Pack
from Chroma
4.61mg
THC
___
CBD
$35each
22mg Blackberry Crunch Drop - 12 Pack
from Chroma
21.63mg
THC
___
CBD
$50each
22mg Lemon Lime Citrus Shot
from Chroma
23.4mg
THC
___
CBD
$12each
12