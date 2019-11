Adrien1972 on November 7, 2019

Havent seen an ounce sale in awhile but oh well Mayflower Medicinals always has oz 199.00 mini nug but ultra fresh and actual thc levels are great just saying ...drove 30 mins to get blue rasberry fill ..was not impressed lacked flavor and potency...defininetly should not be classified as a sativa....just made me hungry..wanted to splurge but they had no indicas by the gram....strange Natures Medicine in Fall River has more of the strains than they do and on days like today you get a deal +2 add on grams to regular priced 45 eigth so end of day 5.5 grams 55.00 thats ten bucks a gram.Not to mention somehow nm has fresher flower....get on your game fancy appaerance dont make up for prices ..18 a gram realy?Gave it a two for atmosphere because was lost as who to goto staff qas too busy talking..