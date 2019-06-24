Son_of_Bong
The people were very pleasant, professional & friendly. The place seems nice but the prices are way higher then what I'm used to in Bay City... bought some bud, not impressed, it was dry as sh*t.. little popcorn type nugs that turned to powder.. it works, tasted ok other than being dry.. Would I go here again or recommended it to a friend? No, I can't say that I would, due to the prices being so high.. $40 for a half a gram of wax? I've shopped all over the state & this is one of the higher priced places that I've been.. mainly due to the fact, IMO, they are the only ones within an hour to an hour & a half away.. if you don't have to worry about money then no big deal but if you're disabled & on a fixed income where every penny counts.. it matters big time.. ☮️
Thank you for leaving a review. I am sorry for the confusion on prices. The most expensive half gram of wax we have is $35 mimosa jelly badder. We also have $30 half gram options. As for the bud, the purple punch was our lowest price point at $185 an oz. We have since sold out but that was a common complaint. It is difficult sourcing bud right now and all that we acquire we do not produce. We hope in the future the flower can be more available and at a lower price point.