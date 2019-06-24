Son_of_Bong on November 2, 2019

The people were very pleasant, professional & friendly. The place seems nice but the prices are way higher then what I'm used to in Bay City... bought some bud, not impressed, it was dry as sh*t.. little popcorn type nugs that turned to powder.. it works, tasted ok other than being dry.. Would I go here again or recommended it to a friend? No, I can't say that I would, due to the prices being so high.. $40 for a half a gram of wax? I've shopped all over the state & this is one of the higher priced places that I've been.. mainly due to the fact, IMO, they are the only ones within an hour to an hour & a half away.. if you don't have to worry about money then no big deal but if you're disabled & on a fixed income where every penny counts.. it matters big time.. ☮️