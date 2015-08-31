MamaGrubbs
I love Harbory! I have not had any issues or shitty employees since coming here. Every experience has been pleasant and more of a menu variety than comps!
The wait times are still very long for those who do not have a medical card. I spent an hour and a half outside before being ushered into the lobby where I spent another 45 minutes (but in a chair and with a menu, which was nice). Once in the inner core area, the line moved quickly and I was able to get my second choice options. The staff were all very kind and happy to answer questions. I'm sure it will slow down or expand so waits won't be forever.
wait times have decreased a lot since the first and the staff are always very friendly. also the only dispensary in Southern Illinois to have flower in stock (not always, but here and there they have) so far. they include taxes in their prices on the menus the hand out daily. love this spot.
They just opened so it will take them a little while to work out all the kinks. Saying that, it was an excellent experience. Their menu is fantastic and the staff is very knowledgeable.
the staff were knowledgeable and friendly, however the line seemed to move extremely slowly, and the quality is questionable. I got a half gram cart for $80, and it leaks resin into my mouth. Thats a lot to spend on a defective cart. in addition to that, my friends who came with me bought a rig, and when heating it for the first time, the bottom of the banger fell off in a perfect circle. I tried to Google what might make that happen (heat too high, low quality glass, etc) but found no answer. To spend this much money, id expect better quality hardware. HOWEVER, the sugar wax was incredible and delicious, and the indica chocolates (which have an insanely strong taste btw) will knock me out for ten hours and I have an extremely high tolerance so bravo on those! And the staff was just about as friendly and knowledgeable as you can get.