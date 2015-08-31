MamaGrubbs
I love Harbory! I have not had any issues or shitty employees since coming here. Every experience has been pleasant and more of a menu variety than comps!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience. Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.6
43 reviews
I love Harbory! I have not had any issues or shitty employees since coming here. Every experience has been pleasant and more of a menu variety than comps!
They treat you very good and take the time to help you if you need it!
The wait times are still very long for those who do not have a medical card. I spent an hour and a half outside before being ushered into the lobby where I spent another 45 minutes (but in a chair and with a menu, which was nice). Once in the inner core area, the line moved quickly and I was able to get my second choice options. The staff were all very kind and happy to answer questions. I'm sure it will slow down or expand so waits won't be forever.
wait times have decreased a lot since the first and the staff are always very friendly. also the only dispensary in Southern Illinois to have flower in stock (not always, but here and there they have) so far. they include taxes in their prices on the menus the hand out daily. love this spot.
They just opened so it will take them a little while to work out all the kinks. Saying that, it was an excellent experience. Their menu is fantastic and the staff is very knowledgeable.
the staff were knowledgeable and friendly, however the line seemed to move extremely slowly, and the quality is questionable. I got a half gram cart for $80, and it leaks resin into my mouth. Thats a lot to spend on a defective cart. in addition to that, my friends who came with me bought a rig, and when heating it for the first time, the bottom of the banger fell off in a perfect circle. I tried to Google what might make that happen (heat too high, low quality glass, etc) but found no answer. To spend this much money, id expect better quality hardware. HOWEVER, the sugar wax was incredible and delicious, and the indica chocolates (which have an insanely strong taste btw) will knock me out for ten hours and I have an extremely high tolerance so bravo on those! And the staff was just about as friendly and knowledgeable as you can get.
I don't know what a dispensary should be like, so I had no expectations. Since it was only 3 days since recreational purchases were legal, I had a 3 hour wait outside in 34 degree weather. Then a large waiting room with about 25 people in there, waiting for their number to be called to move into the secured sales area. Had about a 35 minute wait in there. A coordinator buzzed about very busily but stopped to hand out free bottles of water to those waiting. I thought that was rather nice. Then I went in and the sales part was quick and easy and boom, I was out the door. The sales rep was very friendly, upbeat while being laid back and totally cool. Got Optimus Prime. Good stuff!
harbory has both medical and recreational with different doors and waiting room always has a great selection of flower in 14g 3.5g and 1g choices along with prerolls edibles and concentrates. i love this place people are cool here.
staff was friendly and helpful, but when we got to the car we realized they had given us two wrong items.
Friendly and knowledgeable service. Great experience.