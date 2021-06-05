This by far is the best dispensary I have been in.
All the bud tenders very professional and friendly, they are all very knowledgeable about the products. All of their products are displayed with types, percentages, growers on every label. I believe that every dispensary should be modeled after Kompo it is the best period
Use to love goin here would spend tons of money tell all my friends then I just starting getting treated bad it started off with my da discount not getting it sometimes then it started to be the deals I would get ripped off on then every now and then they would rip me off and not give me everything I bought then the last time I bought there I thought they ripped me off but they didn't so I paid for wat I didn't pay for also they don't really care about u if ur not a kompo employee or copper state worker cuz one time I did get ripped off and talked to one of the ladie managers and she didn't even care about me because I didn't work for them so now I will never go there again.
I love this location. It's quick and easy, every one is nice and pleasant. I always feel welcomed no matter the time of day. It's good to know that my 30miles of driving to Taylor, will always be satisfied due to the upstanding staff.
Closed ??? You provide medicine to patients, but you close during a time of need?
I am not allowed to cultivate because I live .2 miles too close, but you close down just before the first. When we get paid and need our medicine.
Thanks for zero dedication to your patients. You should be ashamed!!!
This place would be awesome if they decided to utilize Leafly in addition to Weedmaps! Also wouldn't hurt to have an accurate updated menu(seems always off on WeedMaps)This is a little tiny spot located down a super bumpy dirt road, so be careful upon arrival. Mediocre atmosphere/ambience in addition to it looking like a house they converted into a dispensary. They do have a variety of CBD options(don't need an MMJ card to purchase) in addition to multiple shelves of flower, and lots of concentrates. Not really happy about their "New Patient" special which is basically 10% off your new order and possibly a free pre roll. Wow! You shouldn't have! Lol smh. Seems to me like this place is not concerned with stepping their game up because there isn't alot of competition up here.....oh well I guess that's the way the bud crumbles around here..
l live in an area where there is only one other dispensary Andit would be ,. And yeah to for flower only(because of the latest legislation on all concentrates-anything that has "hashish" in it.- They have taken all 1those items Off their shelves. Makinf it harder for some patients to medicate period. However Kompo really puts their patients first. I recommend them to anyone in this area for sure
I think this place is the greatest ever!! Just what North Eastern AZ needed! Great people that are very keen on what's going on. And help you find just exactly what you need! They have a nice building that is clean also. Thanks you guys!
Not a bad selection of flower, but not so much on the edible side of the house. They have no menu on Leafly so that kind of sucks. I like to look at what they have before going in so I can make my visit quick.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.