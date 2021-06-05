Use to love goin here would spend tons of money tell all my friends then I just starting getting treated bad it started off with my da discount not getting it sometimes then it started to be the deals I would get ripped off on then every now and then they would rip me off and not give me everything I bought then the last time I bought there I thought they ripped me off but they didn't so I paid for wat I didn't pay for also they don't really care about u if ur not a kompo employee or copper state worker cuz one time I did get ripped off and talked to one of the ladie managers and she didn't even care about me because I didn't work for them so now I will never go there again.