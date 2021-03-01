Cookies is a culture and lifestyle brand, not simply a premier cannabis company. Founded in 2012 by Berner and his partner Jigga, a Bay Area cultivator and breeder, the company built its identity by seamlessly combining new, top-tier genetics, the internet, and music. Backed by the music industry, social media, and the countless YouTube vlogs documenting the brand’s growth and breeding projects, Cookies quickly built a grassroots cult following while remaining loyal to its brand promise - authenticity and innovative genetics. **Flower Tier Pricing!! $65 8ths are $55 - Buy 4 Pay $50/8th - Buy 8 Pay $45/8th $60 8ths are $50 - Buy 4 Pay $45/8th - Buy 8 Pay $40.63/8th Everyday Pre-Roll Deals: Pre-Rolls $10/$12 or 5 for $45 Cookies Pre-Rolls $15 or 2 for $25 Gage Pre-Rolls $15 or 2 for $25 Everyday Cart Deals: Platinum Vapes 1g Carts 4 for $95 Select 1g Carts - 3 for $100 Stiiizy Botanical Derived Pods- 4 for $120 Stiiizy Cannabis Derived Pods- 2 for $90 MKX .5g Carts - 4 for $200 Mitten Extracts 1g Carts 4 for $100 Drip Carts 4 for $120 Everyday MED % Off Deals 20% Off First Time Patients 15% Veterans, Seniors and Students 10% Off on Your Birthday *All deals are while supplies last *Deals cannot be combined or stacked *Flower deals exclude $35 eighths and pre-packed half ounces To expedite your experience, Gage encourages you to place your order online prior to arrival. We match all cartridge, concentrate and edible pricing. Please call us at 888-GAGE-4ME with any questions.