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About this dispensary
Cookies Tempe
Welcome to the first Cookies Store in Arizona! *We are open for Recreational Sales 21+* OPEN 8:00am - 10:00pm EVERYDAY - FIRST TIME PATIENTS CANNOT PLACE A PICK UP-ORDER! - Shop all of the new Cookies products & merch! -Now taking debit! - Ample and secure parking. - Friendly and knowledgeable staff. - Most comfortable lobby in town. - Wide selection of flower, concentrates, edibles, cartridges, pre-rolls, and more! - Committed to providing top quality cannabis at affordable prices.
Leafly member since 2019
- 2715 S Hardy Dr, Tempe, AZ
- call (480) 378-6917
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 4239
- debit cardcash
- License 0000156ESTDP70697204
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreationalAZ licensedWoman owned
Hours and Info (MT)
tuesday
8am - 10pm
wednesday
8am - 10pm
thursday
8am - 10pm
friday
8am - 10pm
saturday
8am - 10pm
sunday
8am - 10pm
monday
8am - 10pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Debit
Closed until 8am MT
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Ratings and reviews of Cookies Tempe
(14 ratings / 2454 reviews)
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4.5
Quality
4.4
Service
4.5
Atmosphere
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l........2
March 13, 2026
Verified Shopper
Thanks to my bud tender Tevin for helping me out today. Thanks Cookies for the good deals 😎👍
m........6
March 2, 2026
Verified Shopper
Very friendly and well informed staff for deals on prerolls and 1/8th's! Just got a fire strand
c........g
March 1, 2026
Verified Shopper
Alisha hooked it up!
1........e
March 6, 2026
Verified Shopper
I love the great deals along with great staff