Welcome to the first Cookies Store in Arizona! *We are open for Recreational Sales 21+* OPEN 8:00am - 10:00pm EVERYDAY - FIRST TIME PATIENTS CANNOT PLACE A PICK UP-ORDER! - Shop all of the new Cookies products & merch! -Now taking debit! - Ample and secure parking. - Friendly and knowledgeable staff. - Most comfortable lobby in town. - Wide selection of flower, concentrates, edibles, cartridges, pre-rolls, and more! - Committed to providing top quality cannabis at affordable prices.