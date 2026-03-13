Ratings and reviews of Cookies Tempe
(14 ratings / 2454 reviews)
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4.5
Quality
4.4
Service
4.5
Atmosphere
Reviews 1-24 of 2454
l........2
March 13, 2026
Verified Shopper
Thanks to my bud tender Tevin for helping me out today. Thanks Cookies for the good deals 😎👍
m........6
March 2, 2026
Verified Shopper
Very friendly and well informed staff for deals on prerolls and 1/8th's! Just got a fire strand
c........g
March 1, 2026
Verified Shopper
Alisha hooked it up!
1........e
March 6, 2026
Verified Shopper
I love the great deals along with great staff
E........y
January 20, 2026
Verified Shopper
best dispo ever. come here daily for any reup need and they alwsys got me on the spot
L........c
February 5, 2026
Verified Shopper
Good customer service
d........s
January 17, 2026
Great dispensary and great prices, i was served by max and was very impressed by the service , give em a raise 👍
j........5
January 15, 2026
Great service great deals definitely worth the wait 420 friendly
A........y
January 24, 2026
Verified Shopper
I’ve been coming here out of convenience, but honestly it’s not that great. Parking sucks, like you really need someone out there handling things, telling people to re park because why do people take up multiple spots? Also they got rid of a few brands I buy religiously, so I don’t see a point in coming here. Why would you stop carrying turn? Also NO ONE ever responds to emails.
d........o
December 11, 2025
Verified Shopper
Quick and kind! In & out even as a walk in during rush hour. Loves it 😎
s........y
November 17, 2025
Verified Shopper
One thing I didn’t like was that I ordered and I forgot that you can only buy an ounce at a time, so when I went there I had to take stuff of my order so it didn’t go over the limit. I wish leafly would have told me on the app itself, knowing that recreational limits are only an ounce.
F........s
December 12, 2025
Verified Shopper
Pierre did it right today for that lemon cherry guava in and out the door
j........0
December 24, 2025
Verified Shopper
I love the product but you need to stop using leafy the deals on there don't match the store prices not cool
p........e
December 27, 2025
Verified Shopper
My fave dispo in the valley
m........5
October 13, 2025
Verified Shopper
This is the ultimate "bail out" dispensary, when you're tight on cash and need a few solid prerolls to get you by until your next check. Awesome deals, high grade flower for a few bucks
Dispensary response:
You are correct ... and if u want top shelf check out our deli
October 16, 2025
S........s
November 25, 2025
Best to get your deli
e........a
August 18, 2025
Verified Shopper
Shout-out to Quincy who showed amazing customer service today. He hooked me up. Got me in and out the online check-out. Kudos and keep up the amazing customer service bro. He told me I was going to forget lol but I remembered just because 😂.
d........3
October 21, 2025
Verified Shopper
Alisha always hooks me up with some moonrock carts! Danky! 🔥💨
Dispensary response:
Glad we could help you !!
November 20, 2025
G........6
October 29, 2025
Verified Shopper
Best dispo
Dispensary response:
Thanks!!
November 20, 2025
B........5
October 26, 2025
Verified Shopper
Good deals, cool staff
Dispensary response:
Thanks for coming by!!
November 20, 2025
M........N
October 14, 2025
Verified Shopper
Great shop and staff . Amazing always
Dispensary response:
Thanks for coming in !!!
October 16, 2025
k........y
October 10, 2025
Verified Shopper
My favorite place
Dispensary response:
Thanks so much.. we try to provide a great experience to all !! Come see us again soon !
October 16, 2025
A........1
September 15, 2025
Verified Shopper
at it again. my favorite place with the coolest. preroll for reviews.
Dispensary response:
Thanks !! hope to see you again soon!!
October 16, 2025
m........n
October 30, 2025
Verified Shopper
Jared is the best. I always try to use him
Dispensary response:
We are always happy to help! stop by soon!!
November 20, 2025