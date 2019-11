LaBudWhisperer on July 3, 2016

I have benefited from medical cannabis consumption for over 30 years, so I think I have a bit of experience on the subject. Being a patient member of Cornerstone for the last eight years. A Top Shelf collective in every sense of the word. I think it may help others, so I'd like to address the concerns of the reviewer below, "Marygrassrootsbee”. There is a handicapped spot right in front. If the others are full I park one block down the street. Much like a specialist Doctor's office, the location has no sign or green cross symbol on the window because they respect the privacy of the member patients who visit. By being very thorough with the legal paperwork and your doctor's recommendation paperwork, Cornerstone can be sure their doors stay open, by there not being any legal hiccups. I have never encountered un-friendly people here. I have noticed that the people while working, are sober here, unlike almost all other collectives. Cornerstone takes it's responsibility to the patient very seriously. To be sure they can be of utmost help with each patient's individual medical needs. A very small consulting fee, much like speaking with a doctor about your needs, is figured into your donation amount. That goes towards keeping the brightest and most knowledgeable people on staff. Their knowledge and experience will actually help you with your specific health concern. Also taxes are included. Every other collective open also charge taxes. You just don't realize it because Cornerstone is the only one that itemizes the amounts on the receipt. The medicine itself is the highest quality of any collective. You will not find better medicine, period. You get what you pay for. You don't go into the best quality restaurant and expect Denny's prices do you? Often organic and they take the time and care to properly dry and cure the flowers. They don't rush the process. The flower smells, flavors and potency are unsurpassed. Most THC and CBD concentrates are made in-house and all are sovent-free, which is wonderful for patients who don't enjoy inhaling butane and other toxic gases. They grow their own plants according to what the patient's need, not what's going to grow the fastest or make the most profit. And they specialize in award-winning CBD cannabis varieties that are not found elsewhere.