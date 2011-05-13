motugamer on September 27, 2019

Don't Go Here... Why save %15 to ruin 100% of your day? Matt Dielay (not referring to the other Matt) will need some additional training, as I asked him to turn his badge over he grunted at me '"Why... You want to know my name? MATT!" Yes I did. I wanted to know why he was getting mad at me for not knowing early bird discount was before a certain time and exactly what time it exactly was. Seems important, maybe write it on the text. But he did intimidate me and I was shaking by end of transaction. Maybe the other employees also grunting at me that they knew the time it expired too! Why didn't they tell me on the way in? When your customer service starts with a YEAH BUT, there is a learning opportunity for the owner and the employees to re-examine how they address their customers. At the moment I am not sure his getting upset at me was worth generating an again one star review for a owner who has an extensive history of poor customer service: * Price changing * Price Gouging * Not honoring promotion texts * Employees Yelling at customers * Owner calling you a liar in front of other customers * Owner yelling at customers * Intimidation The owner knows of my medical ( P.T.S. - Crazy) and I need the place I go to be a family. Now I am in tears. Over $7 dollars...