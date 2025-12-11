DISPENSARY
CRAVE Cannabis - Ann Arbor
CRAVE Cannabis - Ann Arbor
Leafly member since 2024
- 3860 Research Park Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
- call 7344567890
- License AU-R-001107
- StorefrontMedicalRecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
Hours unavailable
Ratings and reviews of CRAVE Cannabis - Ann Arbor
(2 reviews)
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
e........n
December 11, 2025
This place is my favorite on the Southside. Go there
d........l
July 7, 2025
Relaxed and friendly staff with passion for the job. Great service and recommendations.