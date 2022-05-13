Daily Specials

Valid 5/12/2022 - 9/12/2023

Drop Top Mondays: Each flower drops to the price tier below its original price Phat Tuesdays: 20% off Edibles Reefer Wednesdays: 20% off individual joints & joint packs Wellness Thursdays: 20% off all Topicals, Tinctures, RSO, and High CBD Products Focus Fridays: 20% off Concentrates, Extracts and Cartridges Super Saturday: YOU pick your daily deal Secret Stash Sunday: Special high end strain, not on the shelf for an incredible price

Cannot stack sales on discounted items