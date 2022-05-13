Cream Cannabis
Drop Top Mondays: Each flower drops to the price tier below its original price Phat Tuesdays: 20% off Edibles Reefer Wednesdays: 20% off individual joints & joint packs Wellness Thursdays: 20% off all Topicals, Tinctures, RSO, and High CBD Products Focus Fridays: 20% off Concentrates, Extracts and Cartridges Super Saturday: YOU pick your daily deal Secret Stash Sunday: Special high end strain, not on the shelf for an incredible price
Cannot stack sales on discounted items
$5/1g $15/3.5g $30/7g $60/14g $100/28g Purple Slurry - (Purple Punch x Slurricane) THC: 21.6% Lemon Kush - (Master Kush x Lemon Joy) THC: 21% $4/1g $13/3.5g $25/7g $50/14g $75/28g Neo Mints B-Buds - (Sunset Sherbert x Kush Mints) THC: 22.8% LA Pop Rocks B-Buds - (Triangle Kush x (Zkittlez x Animal Cookies)) THC: 28.4% Glucifer B-Buds - (GG#4 x Blucifer) THC: 29.1% Trop House B-Buds - (Tropicanna x Trap House Kush) THC: 19.4% Banana OG B-Buds - (Banana Kush x OG Kush) THC: 31.8% Grease Monkey B-Buds - (GG#4 x Cookies & Cream) THC: 28.8% Point Break B-Buds - (Trop Cookies x Trophy Wife) THC: 19.4%
Buy any two vape batteries and get a free variable voltage vape pen for free! Available in five colors for a limited time only!
No conditions. You must be 21 or older with valid ID to purchase from our store.
Spend $100 and get 10% off any accessory. Pipes, Bongs, Grinders, Rigs, you name it.
