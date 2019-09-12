242 products
Featured Flowers of the Week!
Valid 12/9/2019 – 12/16/2019
This week get 25% OFF of the following strains: Bubbl3gum Breath - 25.52% THC Mango OG - 26.5% THC Poochie Love - 19.43% THC
These discounts are not valid with other sales, discounts or coupons.
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$0.01each
In-store only
Blackberry Fire
from Truehitt Farms
24.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry Fire
Strain
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Mayhem
from High Production Farms
20.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Mayhem
Strain
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Alien ET
from Truehitt Farms
26.86%
THC
0%
CBD
Alien ET
Strain
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Nigerian Kush B-buds
from Self Made Farms
24.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Nigerian Kush
Strain
$2.751 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Rainbow Kush
from Self Made Farms
24.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Rainbow Kush
Strain
$2.751 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum Bubba x Grape Stomper B-buds
from Self Made Farms
24.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum Bubba x Grape Stomper
Strain
$2.751 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Express Cartridge 1G
from Buddies Brand
81.8%
THC
0.36%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$361 g
In-store only
Blueberry Muffins Live Resin
from Buddies Brand
70.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Muffin
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Critcal Kush B-Buds
from Crush Cannabis
24.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Critical Kush
Strain
$2.751 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Original Glue (F.K.A. Gorilla Glue#4)
from Truehitt
24.57%
THC
0%
CBD
GG4
Strain
$61 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Guava D B-buds
from Self Made Farms
23.26%
THC
0%
CBD
Guava D B-Buds
Strain
$2.751 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Tre Butter B-buds
from Self Made Farms
27.92%
THC
0%
CBD
Tre Butter B-Buds
Strain
$2.751 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
GMO Cookies
from Wee Farms
26.9%
THC
0.08%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Meringue
from Avitas
26.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Meringue
Strain
$121 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Kimbo Kush
from Avitas
21.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Kimbo Kush
Strain
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Juice Boxxx
from Fox Hollow Flora
23.37%
THC
0%
CBD
Juice Boxxx
Strain
$141 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Bubbl3gum Breath
from Fox Hollow Flora
25.52%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubbl3gum Breath
Strain
$141 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Mt. Pisgah Gelato
from Fox Hollow Flora
23.52%
THC
0%
CBD
Mt. Pisgah Gelato
Strain
$121 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Banana Sherbet
from Fox Hollow Flora
26.76%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Banana Sherbet
Strain
$141 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
The Candy
from Avitas
25.6%
THC
0%
CBD
The Candy
Strain
$121 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Code Blue
from High Productions
28.97%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Code Blue
Strain
$121 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Poochie Love
from High Productions
19.43%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Poochie Love
Strain
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Querkle
from KGB FARMS
30.55%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Querkle
Strain
$141 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake
from Epic Flower (Oregon)
27.77%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$141 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Mango OG
from Green Gear Solutions
26.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Mango OG
Strain
$121 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Dosilato
from Cannabis Nation
24.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato 41 x Dosidos
Strain
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum Purple B-buds
from Truehitt
24.73%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum Purple Kush
Strain
$61 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Urban Pharms
23.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$121 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
J-1 A-buds
from Truehitt
24.2%
THC
0%
CBD
J-1
Strain
$121 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch A-buds
from Truehitt
25.76%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$141 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Dosidos A-buds
from Truehitt
23.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Dosidos
Strain
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Humble Pie
from Green Gear Solutions
28.44%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Humble Pie
Strain
$141 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Headbanger
from Oregrown
24%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Headbanger
Strain
$141 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Skull Cap
from Oregrown
16.37%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Skull Cap
Strain
$81 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Primo Verde
from Oregrown
24.97%
THC
0.24%
CBD
Primo Verde
Strain
$121 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Mystery OG
from Oregrown
22.1%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Mystery OG
Strain
$121 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Brewer's OG
from Oregrown
19.61%
THC
0.13%
CBD
Brewer's OG
Strain
$81 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Do-Si-Dos B-Buds
from Truehitt
23.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$61 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
J-1
from Truehitt
24.22%
THC
0%
CBD
J-1
Strain
$61 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
