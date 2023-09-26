INFO AND DEALS! DISCOUNTS DISCOUNTS DISCOUNTS! FIRST TIME?! You receive 20% OFF! Leave a review?! Get 15% OFF your next order! Refer a friend?! You get a $10 credit! And so do they! (After 5 referrals you get a FREE promotional product!) NO PRICE CAP/QUANTITY CAP ON ANY DEALS! MORE DEALS COMING SOON! Missed a deal? Give us a call/text and we will hook you up! -Call us at 442_356_0825 with any questions! - Excise tax included in prices! - Please give us 5 to 10 minutes to verify your information! Once it's verified you will receive an update about your delivery. (For new customers only) Our average delivery time can be anywhere between 30-120 minutes, we try to be as quick as possible. Please understand that delivery times may vary due to rush hour or a high volume of orders, but our dispatch team will do their best to be as communicative as possible!